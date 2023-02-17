Province partners with Holland College and Construction Association to build tiny homes

CANADA, February 17 - Tiny homes built by Holland College students and apprentices through the Construction Association will create 32 units to support Islanders on the social housing registry.

Two new units will be added this year under an agreement with Holland College. Following that, through a partnership with the Construction Association of PEI, there will be 10 units added a year for a three-year period. The initiatives will help increase labour availability in the construction industry through practical experience, while also adding to the social housing inventory.

“Innovative collaboration is needed in order to make our way out of the current housing crisis. It will take multiple initiatives with different levels of government, developers and community partners to increase the housing supply. I’m grateful for partners like Holland College and the Construction Association who are passionate about education, teamwork and making a difference in their communities.” – Social Development and Housing Minister Matthew MacKay

Students from multiple programs at Holland College will be involved in the two Holland College builds, including Carpentry, Construction Electrical and Plumbing.

“Holland College is proud to partner with the Government of PEI and the PEI Construction Association on this innovative approach to social housing. This project involves three of our Summerside based trades programs, so it is gratifying that our students’ hands-on training will have a meaningful impact on PEI’s housing crisis.” – Dr. Sandy MacDonald, President, Holland College

The Construction Association of PEI’s Discover Carpentry Program offers skills training that teaches the essentials in foundation, framing, drywall, window/door installation, siding and roofing. Participants are paid during the eight-week program and receive 240 apprenticeship hours toward Red Seal Certification, free work boots and protective equipment as well as multiple safety certifications.

“The Construction Association of PEI is thrilled to partner with the Province to build Net Zero ready tiny homes that will add to energy efficient housing and the social housing inventory. Other training programs that focus on Newcomer, Refugee, Foreign Credential Recognition and our Youth in Trades programs will be heavily involved in the building and training process with a focus on electrical, plumbing, carpentry and energy efficiency. It’s a very exciting time for us as we work with Government to create opportunities for those interested in a lifetime career in the trades.” – Sam Sanderson, General Manager, Construction Association of PEI

