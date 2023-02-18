UPDATE: Ramp Closure to be Implemented to Repair Concrete Deterioration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is conducting an emergency lane closure of the Exit 210 ramp for I-65 South due to a deteriorating concrete on the bridge over 8th Avenue.



We were notified of the deteriorated area on the underside of the bridge deck Friday. After further inspection it was determined that repairs were necessary to prevent further deterioration.

The top layer of asphalt cracked due to the damaged concrete underneath it. The bridge is safe to cross, but to prevent

further damage to the bridge and vehicles that cross it, the traffic will be shifted to the right lane.

A full closure of the ramp will be implemented Saturday, February 18, at 8 a.m. to make repairs. The closure will remain in

place over the weekend. It’s expected to be reopened by rush hour Tuesday morning following the holiday

Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time and slow down while in a work zone.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any phone for travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for their destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

###