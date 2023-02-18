Submit Release
News Search

There were 485 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,443 in the last 365 days.

UPDATE: Ramp Closure to be Implemented to Repair Concrete Deterioration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is conducting an emergency lane closure of the Exit 210 ramp for I-65 South due to a deteriorating concrete on the bridge over 8th Avenue.

We were notified of the deteriorated area on the underside of the bridge deck Friday. After further inspection it was determined that repairs were necessary to prevent further deterioration.

The top layer of asphalt cracked due to the damaged concrete underneath it. The bridge is safe to cross, but to prevent
further damage to the bridge and vehicles that cross it, the traffic will be shifted to the right lane.

A full closure of the ramp will be implemented Saturday, February 18, at 8 a.m. to make repairs. The closure will remain in
place over the weekend. It’s expected to be reopened by rush hour Tuesday morning following the holiday

Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time and slow down while in a work zone.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any phone for travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for their destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

                                                                                             ###

You just read:

UPDATE: Ramp Closure to be Implemented to Repair Concrete Deterioration

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.