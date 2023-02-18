Hawaii Department of Transportation announces new TSA checkpoint at Terminal 1

Main, News Posted on Feb 17, 2023 in Airports News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces a new Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint for Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL).

The new four-lane checkpoint will be located at the makai end of Terminal 1. On the mauka end of Terminal 1 is a ten-lane TSA checkpoint.

“This is about safety and taking care of the people of the State of Hawai‘i. Additional TSA lines at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport add another layer of security to the busiest airport in our state,” said Governor Josh Green, M.D. “I congratulate TSA and Hawaiian Airlines on this new checkpoint, which also means more convenience for the traveling public, which is good, with air travel nearing pre-pandemic levels.”

Hawaiian Airlines spent nearly $14 million on building the checkpoint and new bathrooms soon to be constructed nearby. This addition comes a year and a half after the debut of the new $270 million Mauka Concourse, which expanded Terminal 1 by some 230,000 square feet.

“I am thrilled with the completion of this beautiful new security checkpoint. The completion of this project highlights how much can be accomplished when we work together for the benefit of the traveling public,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Hawai‘i Nanea Vasta. “The security checkpoint will provide an enhanced passenger screening experience for the traveling public to enjoy, an improved work environment for TSA security screening officers while also supporting TSA’s mission of providing greater security effectiveness and efficiency in our screening operations.”

About 22,000 people on average pass TSA checkpoints every day at HNL. The opening of the new entry point will bring the total number of TSA checkpoints at the airport to six.

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen said, “This will make Terminal 1 much easier to navigate as you try and get to your flight. This will especially benefit our residents who often travel back and forth to Oahu from the neighbor islands for important things like medical appointments. HDOT is thankful for the partnership we have with Hawaiian Airlines and TSA to get something important like this done to benefit the people of Hawai‘i.”

Photos of the new checkpoint can be found here.

Photo 1 – Entry to the new checkpoint

Photo 2– Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram and Vice-President of Airport Operations Jeff Helfrick untie the maile to formally open the new Terminal 1 checkpoint.

Photo 3– Approach to the new checkpoint.

Photo 4 – Rep. Daniel Holt, HDOT Deputy Director for Airports Jimmy Tokioka, HDOT Director Ed Sniffen, and Sen. Lynn DeCoite.

Photo 5– Decommissioned checkpoint between lobbies 2 and 3.

###