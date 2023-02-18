Attorney General Bailey's Statement on Transgender Clinic's Refusal to Implement Moratorium on Puberty Blockers for Children
Feb 17, 2023, 18:57 PM by AG Bailey
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - In an effort to protect children across the state, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey today issued the following statement after the pediatric transgender center in St. Louis refused to implement a moratorium on prescribing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to new patients.
Attorney General Bailey's letter calling for the moratorium can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/2023-02-10-trish-lollo-and-dr-andrew-martin-letter.pdf?sfvrsn=bf665340_2
The affidavit of the whistleblower can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/2-07-2023-reed-affidavit---signed.pdf?sfvrsn=6a64d339_2
