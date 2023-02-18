Submit Release
Attorney General Bailey's Statement on Transgender Clinic's Refusal to Implement Moratorium on Puberty Blockers for Children

Feb 17, 2023, 18:57 PM by AG Bailey

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - In an effort to protect children across the state, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey today issued the following statement after the pediatric transgender center in St. Louis refused to implement a moratorium on prescribing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to new patients.

“As the chief legal officer of the state of Missouri and a former prosecutor, I am dedicated to using the laws of the state of Missouri to hold wrongdoers accountable and protect children. This pediatric transgender clinic’s refusal to implement a moratorium on puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for new patients calls into question how seriously they’re taking their internal investigation. If even ten percent of the allegations in the affidavit are true, we’ve got a serious issue. I’m proud to be leading a coalition of state agencies and marshalling resources across state government to root out any case of child abuse that occurred within that clinic. No stone will go unturned.”

Attorney General Bailey's letter calling for the moratorium can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/2023-02-10-trish-lollo-and-dr-andrew-martin-letter.pdf?sfvrsn=bf665340_2 

The affidavit of the whistleblower can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/2-07-2023-reed-affidavit---signed.pdf?sfvrsn=6a64d339_2 

