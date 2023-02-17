Submit Release
News Search

There were 488 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,334 in the last 365 days.

EU welcomes appointment of the new Government in Moldova

The EU welcomes the swift designation of Prime Minister Dorin Recean and the appointment of the new Government in the Republic of Moldova on 16 February, EU Ambassador Janis Mazeiks wrote on Facebook.

“We look forward to working closely with the new Government, in stepping up the efforts on key reforms, especially in the justice and financial sectors and on fighting corruption, in the interest of all Moldovans and in line with the nine steps that Moldova needs to address to further progress on the enlargement path,” said Janis Mazeiks.

At the same time, the EU thanked outgoing Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilica for steering the government through an “unprecedented series of crises” and towards a successful EU candidate country status.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU welcomes appointment of the new Government in Moldova

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.