EU welcomes appointment of the new Government in Moldova

The EU welcomes the swift designation of Prime Minister Dorin Recean and the appointment of the new Government in the Republic of Moldova on 16 February, EU Ambassador Janis Mazeiks wrote on Facebook.

“We look forward to working closely with the new Government, in stepping up the efforts on key reforms, especially in the justice and financial sectors and on fighting corruption, in the interest of all Moldovans and in line with the nine steps that Moldova needs to address to further progress on the enlargement path,” said Janis Mazeiks.

At the same time, the EU thanked outgoing Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilica for steering the government through an “unprecedented series of crises” and towards a successful EU candidate country status.

