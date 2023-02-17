Submit Release
News Search

There were 489 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,460 in the last 365 days.

Education Cannot Wait: Team Europe pledges €313 million to better education for children in crisis

On 16 February, the European Commission and EU Member States, as Team Europe, pledged to invest €313 million in ‘Education Cannot Wait’, the United Nations global fund that helps reach vulnerable crisis-affected children with immediate and longer-term education support. 

The ‘Education Cannot Wait‘ (ECW) is active in 31 countries, including the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, and has already supported 6.9 million children and young people.

The European Union and ‘Education Cannot Wait’ both promote access to high-quality education for the children most left behind, and seek to make education investments more effective.

The €313 million investment is the EU’s biggest contribution to the Fund. This funding through ‘Education Cannot Wait’ complements other EU support to promote quality education for children and young people in emergencies and protracted crises, and to increase the resilience of education systems in partner countries. EU education investments in fragile countries during the period 2021–2027 will reach €3.2 billion. 

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Education Cannot Wait: Team Europe pledges €313 million to better education for children in crisis

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.