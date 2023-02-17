Ukraine: EU Anti-Corruption Initiative announces winners of its grant call for NGO projects

The EU Anti-Corruption Initiative has selected five NGOs working in the field of recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine, anti-corruption reforms, assets seizure and management, as well as oversight of the activities of anti-corruption institutions. The organisations will receive grant support to implement their projects between 2023 and 2024.

The Anti-Corruption Action Centre project will operate in the area of civil society oversight of the anti-corruption infrastructure and further promote anti-corruption reform, as well as develop the capacity of experts to monitor reconstruction on the ground.

The Lviv Regulatory Hub will seek to ensure effective regulatory policy at the local level as a key to Ukraine’s economic recovery.

The Foundation for Institutional Development will be responsible for a project on the transparent recovery of communities through corruption risk assessment.

The ‘Together against corruption’ project (in partnership with Anti-Corruption Headquarters) will monitor the completeness and efficiency of the Anti-Corruption Strategy for 2021-2025 and relevant parts of the State Anti-Corruption Programme implementation.

The Agency for Effective Solutions will work on a project aimed at increasing the CSOs participation in recovery and development at regional level through the development of recovery plans.

Find out more

Press release