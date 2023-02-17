European Solidarity Corps: volunteering in hostel near Milan, Italy

The hostel in Italy ‘Ostello Monte Barro’, located in Galbiate (Lecco), near Milan and Bergamo, is looking for two volunteers aged 18-30, including from Ukraine, to take part in environmental education activities.

From the end of February to the end of August 2023, the volunteers will assist in developing ideas and designs for sustainable tourism itineraries to attract foreign visitors, assist in preparing and running educational workshops for primary school students (suggested by themselves, on art, environmental education, creative recycling), register guests (preparing and cleaning rooms), and run summer camps at Ostello Monte Barro. The volunteer will also support the hostel’s social media and other communication channels.

Volunteers must be willing to live for a long time in an isolated environment, love nature and the outdoors, and be willing to carry out tasks in close contact with the people visiting the park and the hostel. They should also have a strong motivation in working with environmental education.

The travel costs will be reimbursed, according to European Commission standards. The accommodation, food and tickets for local transport are provided by the host organisation. The volunteer will also receive pocket money monthly (5€ per day).

The deadline for applications is 20 February.

Find out more

Press release