LASHFOOD, The Only ECOCERT-Certified Eyelash Enhancing Serum Celebrates National Lash Day With 20% Off
Lashfood® brand, the nation's only ECOCERT-certified Eyelash Enhancing Serum, is celebrating National Lash Day Sunday, February 19, 2023!RIVERSIDE, CA, USA, February 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At LASHFOOD, every day is the perfect day to celebrate beautiful, healthy-looking lashes. But on February 19, National Lash Day gives the perfect excuse to share their passion for lashes with the nation. And this year, they are marking National Lash Day with an exclusive site-wide sale.
From February 18th through 20th, she will be able to shop for the best lash and brow enhancers and makeup at a 20% discount. It’s the perfect time to stock up on our ECOCERT-certified Eyelash Enhancing Serum and Ultra-Rich Volumizing Mascara, alongside their wide range of other lash and brow products.
LASHFOOD is the first and only ECOCERT-approved eyelash enhancer on the market, delivering incredible results with all-natural ingredients. Formulated with their patented Phyto-Medic complex, LASHFOOD is proven to achieve longer- and fuller-looking lashes in as little as four weeks. Just check out the ‘before and after’ study they conducted to see the amazing results achieved by real users!
CLEAN, SUSTAINABLE INGREDIENTS
LASHFOOD is formulated with certified natural and organic ingredients that nourishes her lashes and enhances her natural appearance.
Their patented Phyto-Medic complex contains revolutionary herbal extracts that are proven to support longer, thicker, stronger-looking lashes and brows.
LASHFOOD also contains arginine, an essential amino acid that supports healthy hair, along with lavender water and soy proteins for strength and conditioning.
If she is looking for the best eyelash serum that doesn’t require her to compromise her clean beauty standards, LASHFOOD is the perfect choice. Their formulas are naturally-derived and cruelty-free, and will never contain parabens, phthalates, or sulfates.
GENTLE AND KIND ON SENSITIVE EYES
Many people struggle to find eyelash-enhancing products that do not irritate their eyes or skin. But they believe that ingredient sensitivity should never stand in the way of achieving the enhanced lash look that she wants.
That’s why they are so proud that LASHFOOD Eyelash Enhancing Serum is safe for sensitive eyes and skin, with 0% of surveyed users reporting any irritation when using their product. Their natural ingredients and gentle formula deliver impressive results without causing redness or itching.
CLEAN BEAUTY CERTIFIED
Along with stellar reviews and amazing results, what sets them apart from other lash serums on the market is their ECOCERT credentials. Their sustainable practices are key to their approach. Their products are vegan, non-GMO, cruelty-free, and plastic-neutral (thanks to their partnership with CleanHub). They are dedicated to using the best possible materials at every step of their production and shipping processes, from all-natural ingredients to sustainably sourced packaging.
ABOUT LASHFOOD
LASHFOOD was born out of the philosophy that clean ingredients can also have effective results. 10 years ago, pioneers of eyelash extensions, Jane Kim and her daughter Faith began a quest to discover a natural yet effective alternative to achieve longer, thicker, fuller looking lashes. After years of research they discovered a breakthrough formula, Phyto-Medic Complex, that delivers nature’s most powerful ingredients to achieve clinically proven results in both lash and brow enhancers. Unlike many other enhancers, both formulas contain 99%+ natural & organic ingredients, don’t cause irritation and are paraben and prostaglandin free. LASHFOOD products also include lash make-up that contains equally nourishing and clean ingredients. For more information, visit www.lashfood.com
