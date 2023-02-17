Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Four to the Broward College District Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Cindy Kushner, Alexis Yarbrough, and Mario Zanotti-Cavazzoni and the reappointment of Zachariah “Reggie” Zachariah Jr. to the Broward College District Board of Trustees.

Cindy Kushner

Kushner, of Fort Lauderdale, is a Partner with Crowe LLP. She is the Chair and Founder of Women Executive Leadership Florida and was listed as one of Florida’s 500 Most Influential Business Leaders in 2019. Kushner earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from Thomas Jefferson University.

Alexis Yarbrough

Yarbrough, of Fort Lauderdale, is the current Vice Chair of the Fourth District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission. She is the former General Counsel for the Florida Department of Transportation. Yarbrough earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami and her juris doctor from Nova Southeastern University.

Mario Zanotti-Cavazzoni

Zanotti-Cavazzoni, of Weston, is the Senior Advisor of Organizational Transformation for CONMEBOL. He is the former Senior Vice President of Latin America for Millicom International. Zanotti-Cavazzoni earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul and his master’s degree in business administration from Universidad Católica de Asunción in Paraguay.

Zachariah “Reggie” Zachariah Jr.

Zachariah, of Fort Lauderdale, is a Shareholder of Greenberg Traurig, LLP. He was previously appointed to the Seventeenth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission and is a current member of the American Bar Association. Zachariah earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and his juris doctor from the University of Florida.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

