LEGISLATIVE NEWS: Washington Legislators form First Latino Democratic Caucus / Legisladores de Washington forman el Primer Caucus Demócrata Latino

Vea más abajo para la versión en español

OLYMPIA—Eight House and three Senate Democrats in the Washington State Legislature announced the creation of the first ever Latino caucus.

“I am not the first Latina to serve in the Legislature, but I was certainly the only one when I was elected to the House almost a decade ago. It felt a little lonely in that sense,” said Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self, D-Mukilteo, who was elected chair of the Latino Democratic Caucus (LDC) when its members held their first meeting last week. “Over these years, seeing how we grew in numbers after every election was encouraging; we are finally beginning to catch up in representation with the diverse communities that we serve.”

The mission of the LDC is to ensure that the experiences, needs, and solutions of Latino people throughout Washington state are represented, prioritized, and realized in the legislative process.

With values centered on integrity, equity, and justice in their work, LDC members will advocate collectively for policy change that is firmly rooted in their diverse Latino history and culture.

LDC members envision a Washington where Latino individuals, families and communities no longer face discrimination and know they have the access, opportunity, and resources they need to truly thrive.

“Washington’s communities of color are growing, this is a clear indication that there’s a need for more representation and that’s what Democrats are all about,” said Rep. Bill Ramos, D-Issaquah, who was elected vice chair of the LDC. “We are excited to expand and coordinate our representation of Washington’s Latino communities in the Legislature. While we all identify as Latinos in the LDC, we have a good mix of people with a wide range of interests, but our shared goal is to empower the voices of all Latinos throughout the state.”

“It’s long overdue for Washington Latinos to have a formal, established caucus at the state level to work on legislation that levels the playing field through equity, and reflects the betterment of our community in all areas, including economic development, healthcare, education, civic engagement, and civil rights,” added Ortiz-Self.

The eleven members of the Latino Democratic Caucus are (as pictured):

Seated:

Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self, 21st Legislative District

Rep. Bill Ramos, 5th Legislative District

Standing from left to right:

Sen. Rebecca Saldaña, 37th Legislative District

Rep. Emily Alvarado, 34th Legislative District

Rep. Tarra Simmons, 23rd Legislative District

Sen. Javier Valdez, 46th Legislative District

Rep. Monica Stonier, 49th Legislative District

Rep. Julio Cortés, 38th Legislative District

Rep. Sharlett Mena, 29th Legislative District

Sen. Emily Randall, 26th Legislative District

Rep. Kristine Reeves, 30th Legislative District

Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self also serves as Majority Caucus Chair and is a member of the Human Services, Youth & Early Learning, the Education, the Labor & Workplace Standards, and the Rules committees.

Rep. Bill Ramos chairs the State Government & Tribal Relations Committee, and serves on the Community Safety, Justice, & Reentry, and the Transportation committees.

———————————————

OLYMPIA—Ocho demócratas de la Cámara de Representantes y tres del Senado en la Legislatura del Estado de Washington anunciaron la creación del primer Caucus Latino.

“No soy la primera Latina en servir en la Legislatura, pero ciertamente era la única cuando fui elegida a la Cámara hace casi una década. Me sentí un poco sola en ese sentido”, dijo la Representante Lillian Ortiz-Self, Demócrata de Mukilteo, quien fue elegida presidenta del Caucus Demócrata Latino (LDC por sus siglas en inglés) cuando sus miembros celebraron su primera reunión la semana pasada. “Durante estos años, ver cómo crecíamos en número después de cada elección fue alentador; finalmente estamos comenzando a ponernos al día en representación con las diversas comunidades a las que servimos”.

La misión del LDC es garantizar que las experiencias, necesidades y soluciones de los latinos en todo el estado de Washington estén representadas, priorizadas y realizadas en el proceso legislativo.

Con valores centrados en la integridad, la equidad y la justicia en su trabajo, los miembros de LDC abogarán colectivamente por un cambio de política que esté firmemente arraigado en sus diversas historias y cultura latina.

Los miembros del LDC visualizan un Washington donde las personas, familias y comunidades latinas ya no enfrenten discriminación y sepan que tienen el acceso, la oportunidad y los recursos que necesitan para prosperar verdaderamente. “Las comunidades de color de Washington están creciendo, esta es una clara indicación de que se necesita más representación y eso es lo que hacemos los demócratas”, dijo el Representante Bill Ramos, Demócrata de Issaquah, quien fue elegido vicepresidente del LDC. “Estamos emocionados de expandir y coordinar nuestra representación de las comunidades latinas de Washington en la Legislatura. Si bien todos nos identificamos como latinos en el LDC, tenemos una buena combinación de personas con una amplia gama de intereses, pero nuestro objetivo compartido es empoderar las voces de todos los latinos en todo el estado”.

“Ya era tiempo para que los latinos de Washington tuvieran un caucus formal y establecido a nivel estatal para trabajar en leyes que emparejen las condiciones a través de la equidad y reflejen el mejoramiento de nuestra comunidad en todos los ámbitos, incluyendo desarrollo económico, atención médica, educación, compromiso cívico, y derechos civiles”, agregó Ortiz-Self.

Los once miembros del Caucus Demócrata Latino son (en la fotografía):

Sentados:

Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self, Distrito Legislativo 21

Rep. Bill Ramos, Distrito Legislativo 5

De pie, de izquierda a derecha:

Sen. Rebecca Saldaña, Distrito Legislativo 37

Rep. Emily Alvarado, Distrito Legislativo 34

Rep. Tarra Simmons, Distrito Legislativo 23

Sen. Javier Valdez, Distrito Legislativo 46

Rep. Monica Stonier, Distrito Legislativo 49

Rep. Julio Cortés, Distrito Legislativo 38

Rep. Sharlett Mena, Distrito Legislativo 29

Sen. Emily Randall, Distrito Legislativo 26

Rep. Kristine Reeves, Distrito Legislativo 30

La Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self también sirve como Presidenta del Caucus Mayoritario, y es miembro de los comités de Servicios Humanos, Juventud y Aprendizaje Temprano, Educación, Trabajo y Estándares Laborales, y Reglas.

El Rep. Bill Ramos preside el comité de Gobierno Estatal y Relaciones Tribales, y sirve en los comités de Seguridad Comunitaria, Justicia, y Re-entrada, y Transporte.