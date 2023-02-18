Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Moldovan President Sandu

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Munich, Germany. Secretary Blinken and President Sandu discussed Moldova’s efforts to advance its democratic reform agenda, strengthen its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and increase its energy security. The Secretary highlighted ongoing U.S. assistance to help Moldova increase its political and economic resilience and address the severe impacts of Russia’s war against Ukraine. Secretary Blinken and President Sandu discussed ways to continue deepening the U.S.-Moldova partnership and working with the new Moldovan Prime Minister and cabinet to promote peace, prosperity, and democracy.