Submit Release
News Search

There were 549 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,449 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Moldovan President Sandu

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Munich, Germany.  Secretary Blinken and President Sandu discussed Moldova’s efforts to advance its democratic reform agenda, strengthen its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and increase its energy security.  The Secretary highlighted ongoing U.S. assistance to help Moldova increase its political and economic resilience and address the severe impacts of Russia’s war against Ukraine.  Secretary Blinken and President Sandu discussed ways to continue deepening the U.S.-Moldova partnership and working with the new Moldovan Prime Minister and cabinet to promote peace, prosperity, and democracy.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Moldovan President Sandu

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.