Promoting business, leisure and tourism co-operation: Over 6,000 business visitors come to Macao in February

MACAU, February 17 - Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) continues to work with the industry to bring quality MICE events to Macao, fostering a new business model for the MICE industry. With the “One-stop” MICE Bidding and Support in Macao, IPIM facilitated a number of conventions of large enterprises in Macao in February, bringing more than 6,000 business travellers to the city from various provinces and cities in the mainland, adding new impetus to the diversified economic development.

MICE combined with tourism resources to boost business co-operation and consumption

In order to develop the high-end MICE market and increase the staying time of business travellers in Macao, IPIM not only provides support in terms of venue and service unit information, and coordinates with various departments to ensure the smooth running of events, but also provides targeted assistance to event organisers to integrate MICE activities and design unique and authentic cultural experience itineraries to drive more business cooperation and visitor spending.

Many convention organisers chose to arrange local tours of three days or more in Macao to let business travellers experience the charm of “MICE + Tourism” in Macao. Some organisers of five-day, four-night conventions in Macao have also commented that the city's prime location, convenient transportation and sophisticated convention and exhibition facilities have greatly reduced the time required for organising events, while Macao's rich historical and cultural heritage, the mixture of Chinese and Portuguese cultures, the concentration of world cuisine and abundant tourism resources make it ideal for diversified business tourism. Some of the event organisers have planned to hold convention once again in Macao in April.

Linking the advantages of Macao and Hengqin in MICE and joining hands to introduce MICE projects

With the advancement of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, including the “Measures to Support and Serve the Development of Guangdong-Macao In-depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin” announced by Macao Customs earlier and the “Guangdong-Macao In-depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin Development Promotion Ordinance”, which will be implemented on 1 March, “multi-venue event” will be a good option to take advantages of Hengqin and Macao.

In the future, IPIM will continue to deepen its co-operation with the Co-operation Zone, better link up the venue resources and policy advantages of the two places, and work with Hengqin to strengthen the collaboration with higher education institutions, professional and commercial associations, integrated tourism and leisure enterprises to strive for influential and professional MICE events in their respective areas to be held as “multi-venue events”. With the influence of branded MICE events, it will facilitate the city’s attraction to investments and extend the MICE industrial change and nurture the city’s key industries.