Tristar Power Pressure Cooker Lawsuit Filed By Law Offices Of Jason Turchin

The Power Pressure Cooker PPC770 pressure cooker lawsuit alleges that a consumer

suffered burns after the pressure cooker malfunctioned

WALTON COUNTY, Fla., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A pressure cooker lawsuit was filed against Tristar Products, Inc. in the Circuit Court in Walton County, Florida on behalf of Plaintiff Hailu. The national product liability lawyers at the Law Offices of Jason Turchin represents hundreds of consumers allegedly burned and severely injured by defective and dangerous pressure cookers and filed the lawsuit.

The pressure cooker lawsuit alleges that on or about January 14, 2023, Plaintiff Hailu was using the Pressure Cooker and followed instructions enclosed with the Pressure Cooker. While using the Pressure Cooker, it suddenly and without warning exploded, causing scalding hot liquid, contents, and steam to fly out of the Pressure Cooker and onto Plaintiff. The Pressure Cooker had not been misused and had not been modified post-sale before it failed.

Who Can File A Crockpot Multicooker Lawsuit?

Electric pressure cookers typically have safety mechanisms built in to prevent the unit from opening while under pressure. If you believe your pressure cooker exploded without warning after you released the steam, you may be entitled to compensation for your injuries. At the Law Offices of Jason Turchin, their pressure cooker lawyers have handled hundreds of pressure cooker injury cases on behalf of victims allegedly injured by injury claims.

Pressure cookers can cause severe burn injuries and scars. When a pressure cooker explodes, there may be hot scolding liquid which shoots out and can cause first, second and third degree burns. Burns may require medical treatment and expenses, including scar revision surgery and skin grafting.

As national product liability lawyers, the Law Offices of Jason Turchin represents victims injured by dangerous and defective products throughout the United States. Their divisions include defective consumer products like household goods and electronics, defective child products like crib, stroller and toy injuries, defective medical devices, medication errors and unintended side effects, and automotive product liability including airbag shrapnel injuries and tire tread separation.

Do I Need A Product Liability Attorney?

Many product manufacturers have lawyers on their side fighting claims. To learn more about the product defect lawyers at the Law Offices of Jason Turchin or to schedule a free consultation, visit victimaid.com or call (954) 515-5000.

Related Links

https://www.jasonturchin.com/pressure-cooker-lawyers.html

Contact:

Jason Turchin

(800) 337-7755

jason@victimaid.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tristar-power-pressure-cooker-lawsuit-filed-by-law-offices-of-jason-turchin-301750274.html

SOURCE Law Offices of Jason Turchin