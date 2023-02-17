Cityscape signs $178,500,000 worth of Construction Agreement in Indonesia

Jajat Priatna Purwita, Chairman of Margahayuland Group (Fifth person from the left), signing with Nahid Sarwar, Managing Directore of Cityscaple Construction (Third person from the right)

Cityscape Construction and Margahayuland Group announced today that they have signed a master construction agreement for a new residential development project. The agreement marks the start of a collaboration between two of the industry's leading players in bringing a new level of luxury and quality to the mixed-use construction market.

Under the agreement, Cityscape Construction will take the lead in overseeing the construction of the new development, while Margahayuland Group will bring its expertise in real estate development and project management to the table. The partnership aims to deliver a project that will set new standards for modern living and offer customers a truly unique and unparalleled living experience.

The projects, which include Metro Penthouse, Newton, 19 Avenue, and Alyf Homes, will be constructed by Cityscape for a lump sum contract price of USD $178,500,000. Upon completion, these projects are expected to generate revenue USD $320,000,000

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Margahayuland Group on this exciting new project," said Mr. Nahid Sarwar, CEO of Cityscape Construction. "Together, we bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the table and are confident that this partnership will result in a truly exceptional development."

"At Margahayuland Group, we are always looking for innovative ways to bring the best to our customers," said Mr. Jajat Priatna, Chairman of Margahayuland Group. "Partnering with Cityscape Construction allows us to bring a new level of quality and luxury to all our upcoming developments, and we couldn't be more excited about the potential of this partnership."

The new development projects are all located in Indonesia; 2 Mixed-use Project in The Center of Bandung City, 1 mixed-use Project in the Transportation-Hub City of Tangerang, and modern residential housing in the Rural City of Cianjur and all projects are expected to be completed in the Third Quarter of 2026. Further details about the projects will be announced in the coming months.

About Cityscape Construction

Cityscape Construction is a leading construction company specializing in residential, commercial and industrial projects. With a strong commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation, Cityscape Construction is dedicated to delivering exceptional construction services to its clients.

About Margahayuland Group

Margahayuland Group is an Indonesia-based real estate developer established in 1971. Specializing in developing residential housing estates and high-rise buildings throughout West Java Region. Envisioning to become a sustainable and expansive real estate development company that dedicated to enhancing the lives of its customers by providing the best high-quality projects, tailored services, and professional relation.

Media Contact

Cityscape International

Agung

Indonesia