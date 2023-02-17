Submit Release
Introducing Rock Weights: The Revolutionary New Way to Create DIY Dumbbells and Kettlebells at Home

Rock Weights, the newest innovation in at-home fitness equipment, is revolutionizing the way people work out at home. The patent-pending product allows users to easily create their own weights at a fraction of the cost of traditional dumbbells or kettlebells.

The process is simple, customers are shipped an empty container that is perfectly sized to weigh a specific amount once filled with concrete. All that is needed is a trip to the local hardware store to purchase 80 pounds of concrete for as little as $4. Add water, mix, and fill the mold! Once the container is filled, it is left to dry, resulting in a fully functional weight that is customized to the user's exact needs and preferences.

"We are excited to introduce Rock Weights to the market," said Jordan Flom, President of Rock Weights. "Our product offers a cost-effective, durable and versatile solution for people looking to start or continue their fitness journey at home."

One of the biggest benefits of Rock Weights is their cost-effectiveness. Traditional weights can be expensive, especially if multiple sets are needed to progress in a fitness journey. With Rock Weights, all that is needed is the cost of the container and concrete, making it an affordable option for anyone.  Additionally, the lightweight nature of the product allows Rock Weights to offer free shipping on almost all orders! 

Rock Weights are also durable and easy to maintain. Concrete is a strong and long-lasting material, ensuring that the weights will withstand regular use and last for years to come. They can be used for a variety of exercises such as strength training, cardio, functional training and more. With Rock Weights, users have the freedom to create the weight that best suits their fitness level and goals.

Don't miss out on this innovative and affordable option for a home gym. Order Rock Weights today and take the first step towards achieving fitness goals. For more information and to place an order, visit https://rockweights.com/

About Rock Weights

Founded by Jordan Flom & David Glover. Rock Weights offers DIY concrete dumbbell and kettlebell molds at the fraction of the price of regular fitness equipment. Instagram: @rockweights TikTok: @rockweights Website: https://rockweights.com/

Media Contact
Company Name:

Rock Weights


Contact Person:

Jordan Flom


Email:Send Email
Country:

United States


Website:https://rockweights.com

