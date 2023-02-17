EMU Offers Scholarships To Families Of Those Who Have Perished In The Earthquake

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) announced that the university will provide full scholarships to the families of the children and siblings who have lost their lives in the earthquakes that originated in Kahramanmaraş at the Republic of Turkey on Monday, 6 February, 2023.

Within the scope of the decision taken by EMU, the first-degree relatives of our citizens who passed away in the earthquake disaster and whose residence address is in the TRNC will be deemed to have full scholarships for the duration of their pedagogical formation, associate, undergraduate, postgraduate or doctorate studies at EMU, without any time limit.