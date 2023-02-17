Bridge Concrete Deterioration Prompts Emergency Lane Closure in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is conducting an emergency lane closure of the Exit 210 ramp for I-65 South due to a large pothole on the bridge over 8th Avenue.



Concrete deterioration has caused a deep pothole to form on the bridge. The bridge is safe to cross, but to prevent further damage to the bridge and vehicles that cross it, the traffic will be shifted to the right lane. The on-ramp from Demonbreun Street onto I-40/I-65 will also be closed to lessen interstate input.

Due to the nature and location of the damage, an emergency contract and possibly a full closure will be needed to make the necessary repairs. TDOT is working to secure a contract while crews implement the traffic plan out of an abundance of caution.

Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time and slow down while in a work zone.

