Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Moldovan President Maia Sandu After Their Meeting

SECRETARY BLINKEN:  Well, good evening, everyone.  It’s a great pleasure and, I would say, actually an honor to be with President Sandu, someone whose leadership in an incredibly challenging time we greatly admire.  And we stand strongly with Moldova in support of its security, its independence, its territorial integrity, the very important reform efforts that the president and the government are making.  At the same time, we have deep concern about some of the plotting that we’ve seen coming from Russia to try to destabilize the government, but appreciate, of course, the efforts that – the good efforts being made by Moldova to protect against that.

We spent some time talking about the number one focus of the government and of the president, and that is on the economy and on helping to continue to improve the lives and the futures of Moldovans.  I think Moldova has been, not of its own making, in a perfect storm of challenges coming from outside that have had a big impact inside Moldova.  But the government has a strong reform program but also a strong economic program.

