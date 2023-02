VIETNAM, February 17 - HÀ NỘI — On February 17, 1979, China launched a large-scale attack on Việt Nam's northern border, stretching from Lai Châu to Móng Cái.

Determined to protect the country and its territorial integrity, the Vietnamese army and people fought back, bringing about the end of the war on March 18 the same year.

On the 44th anniversary of the war, take a look back at some of the moments Vietnamese reporters captured during the battle.