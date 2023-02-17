Private Club Marketing Expands Into Golf Resort Development Under New Parent Brand, Private Clubs Inc.

Photo by Łukasz Czechowicz on Unsplash Zack Bates walking hotel site in Cortona, Italy

Private Clubs Inc launches new parent brand with Park Street Development Group, announcing the acquisition of Tuscany National Golf Resort and Spa.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Private Club Marketing started in Los Angeles in 2009, they looked to reestablish what the country club membership really meant. The company spent years working with some of the most exclusive private golf and country clubs throughout the U.S. and sought to create a resource where these types of high-net-worth members connected with their clubs, like other luxury brands they interact with. Today, they are excited to announce that Private Club Marketing has come a long way to announce the launch of a new parent brand, Private Clubs Inc.

Private Clubs Inc. will include a new development arm, in partnership with ABA Hospitality founder (and former owner of The Snowmass Club) Scott Brown, called Park Street Development Group (Park Street). Park Street Development Group is a lifestyle hotel and real estate development brand focused on extraordinary locations and unique destinations around the globe.

Private Clubs Inc. and Park Street are finalizing their newest acquisition; a 200-acre property, set in the Tuscan region of Italy, at the base of the town of Cortona. The new 42 room hotel, with an additional 23 private villas are planned to finalize construction this year, and will be named Tuscany National Golf Resort and Spa. The resort was originally started by former Fiat Automobiles S.p.A. CEO Cesar Romiti, who sadly passed away in 2020. Mr. Romiti’s son, former CEO of RCS Mediagroup S.p.A., Maurizio Romiti will stay involved in the project, as Park Street finalizes the remaining resort construction, and finishes the final 9-holes of the 18 designed by Gary Player Design, with plans to host guests in time for the upcoming 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, Italy.

With deep roots in Italy already, relationships in the region are years in the making. As a former NCAA Division 1 Track and Field athlete, CEO Zack Bates served as an advisor to Sport at the Service of Humanity, a youth sports alliance and collaboration by The Vatican, United Nations, and the International Olympic Committee, based in Rome. In addition, he is also an investor in one of Italy’s only premium export vodka brands, House of Carbonadi.

In addition to Tuscany National, Park Street Development Group is also set to announce later this week, and soon to begin ground-up construction of a 364-key luxury resort, with private villas and casitas, a wellness spa, and a championship 18-hole golf course in the Paso Robles wine country in California.

About Private Clubs Inc

Private Clubs Inc. was founded with one simple goal in mind: to help people get more out of life. Private Clubs Inc has invested in or started a collection of brands that share the same mission, and has grown to become one of the leading providers of leisure products and services.

Whether you’re looking for a country club membership, a place to host your next event, or simply some inspiration to get more out of your free time, Private Clubs Inc. has you covered.

Visit www.PrivateClubs.co and www.PrivateClubMarketing.com to learn more

About Park Street Development Group

Park Street Development Group has a diverse background in real estate and hospitality-based projects including full-service hotels, select service hotels, multi-family, and residential golf course communities throughout the U.S. With over $1 billion of completed projects, Park Street adds value to its core investments through in-house experience and industry relationships.

Visit www.ParkStreetDevelopmentGroup.com to learn more