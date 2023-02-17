Submit Release
News Search

There were 554 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,399 in the last 365 days.

Ocwen Financial Schedules Conference Call – Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) (“Ocwen” or the “Company”), a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to review the Company’s fourth quarter and full-year 2022 operating results.

All interested parties are welcome to participate. You can access the conference call by dialing (877) 407-0792 or (201) 689-8263 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. Participants can also access the conference call through a live audio webcast available from the Shareholder Relations page at www.ocwen.com under Events and Presentations.

An investor presentation will accompany the conference call and be available by visiting the Shareholder Relations page at www.ocwen.com prior to the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available via the website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 15 days.

For more information on prior releases and SEC Filings, please refer to the Shareholder Relations section at www.ocwen.com.

About Ocwen Financial Corporation

Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) is a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator providing solutions through its primary brands, PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage. PHH Mortgage is one of the largest servicers in the country, focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending programs. Liberty is one of the nation’s largest reverse mortgage lenders dedicated to education and providing loans that help customers meet their personal and financial needs. We are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices and operations in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, India and the Philippines, and have been serving our customers since 1988. For additional information, please visit our website (www.ocwen.com).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Dico Akseraylian
T: (856) 917-0066
E: mediarelations@ocwen.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Ocwen Financial Schedules Conference Call – Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.