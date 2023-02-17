Submit Release
Host Hotels & Resorts Provides Updated Fourth Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation

/EIN News/ -- BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST), the nation's largest lodging real estate investment trust (the "Company"), today provided an updated investor presentation for fourth quarter 2022 results. The investor presentation can be found on the Investor Relations section on the company’s website at https://www.hosthotels.com/investor-relations/investor-presentation.

ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 73 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,200 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.

SOURAV GHOSH
Chief Financial Officer
(240) 744-5267

 JAIME MARCUS
Investor Relations
(240) 744-5117
ir@hosthotels.com

 


