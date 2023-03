NEW BOOK THAT CHALLENGES THE WAY READING IS TAUGHT WINS COVETED AWARD FROM NATIONAL PARENTING ORGANIZATION

This May Be Difficult to Read Claire Rubman National Parenting Product Award

UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- “When two-thirds of American kids are not proficient at reading, we’re failing the next generation.”“We grown-ups have bungled the task of teaching kids to read.”Those quotes, from a recent New York Times opinion piece by Nicholas Kristof citing statistics from The Nation’s Report Card, paint a damning picture of the state of literacy among America’s youth.In fact, that is the focus of a new book that tackles the problem head-on: THIS MAY BE DIFFICULT TO READ by Dr. Claire N. Rubman . And now, that book is receiving high accolades for its efforts to identify the situation and offer solutions.The National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) has just named THIS MAY BE DIFFICULT TO READ as one of its 2023 Award Winners.NAPPA is the “go-to” source for parents and professionals seeking the best products for their children and families. For over 33 years, NAPPA has been ensuring that parents purchase the highest quality products that help them connect and enjoy time with their families. NAPPA’s team of evaluators, along with parent and child testers, select the best baby gear, toys, apps, games, books, music, and other family must-haves to be award winners through year-round product testing.THIS MAY BE DIFFICULT TO READ also was a Gold Choice Recipient for the Mom's Choice Award, was a Recommended Choice by US Review of Books, and has received the prestigious Kirkus "Star" award.The book by Dr. Rubman, a cognitive developmental psychologist who has taught in the classroom for over 30 years, is founded on research-based components to prevent reading comprehension failure. It outlines past problems and offers numerous solutions to promote a love for literacy.It’s a delicate subject, says Dr. Rubman, because most parents think they are doing a great job in supporting efforts to teach their children. “How do we tactfully tell them that’s not always the case?” she says.“I’ve watched my children succeed and fail with phonics, reading, reading comprehension, and learning,” she says. “I’ve seen our collective children hurting, and I’ve also seen them succeed beyond their wildest dreams. I have such a passion for watching them develop a love for reading and learning that I wanted to share it with parents, educators and anyone else concerned with helping our children read.”Dr. Rubman hopes that this book will serve as a catalyst for change that will disrupt early childhood education so that children of all ages and backgrounds will fall in love with reading. This, in turn, will allow children to learn to use the printed word to think, grow, and challenge the status quo.This book is designed to alleviate some of the frustration we often experience when trying to teach our children. The book looks at the learning process through a child’s eyes to more fully appreciate how children think, learn, and process information within the context of learning to read and comprehend the written word.“I have also watched some students struggle badly,” says Dr. Rubman. “These are clearly highly verbal students, but their reading comprehension skills sell them short in the classroom. Granted, textbooks aren’t easy to read—they are often packed full of facts that develop concepts at a staggering pace—but how were these students prepared for college-level reading? What was their early childhood experience?”“Will your child be one of the success stories or struggle with textbooks and comprehending the printed word? This book is about inspiring the greatest number of children to love reading and the comprehension process so that they can’t wait to pick up a book.”THIS MAY BE DIFFICULT TO READ is available on Amazon ABOUT THE AUTHORDR. CLAIRE N. RUBMAN is a cognitive, developmental psychologist who has taught in the classroom for over 30 years and raised three of her own children. She has seen the struggle first-hand. She earned her PhD from Stony Brook University in 1994 and has been teaching and raising children ever since. She has been teaching at Suffolk County Community College in New York for over 20 years. Aside from work in the classroom, she has given lectures around the country, published magazine articles, served as an “Ask the Expert” for Texas Family Magazine, edited books for McGraw-Hill, worked as a consultant for Relay/GSE, and presented workshops and lectures for the “Distinguished Speaker Series” and the Child Care Councils of Suffolk and Nassau County, NY. Publications, lectures, and workshop topics include: “Pixels vs Play: A Cognitive Developmental Exploration of Play,” “Neuropsychology and Cognition in the Classroom,” “Reading: The Magic Formula,” and “Reading It All Wrong.” Visit https://difficulttoread.com