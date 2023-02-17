World Film Industry Conference to Host the 36th Bi-Annual Huading Awards on March 31, 2023 at AVALON

36th Bi-Annual Huading Awards to Recognize Top Celebrities for Their Professional Excellence

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The World Film Industry Conference(WFIC) is excited to announce the 36th Bi-Annual Huading Awards on March 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

The Huading Awards aim to promote Asia's thriving arts and cultural scene, spread Asian culture and help bridge the gap between the Asian and global entertainment industries. These awards are the highest honor given for celebrities' reputations among global audiences, with award shows featuring different themes including public images, films, TV shows, music and fashion. Past award winners include Halle Berry, Nicolas Cage, Quentin Tarantino, Nicole Kidman, Natalie Portman, Hilary Swank, Chris Hemsworth, Jackie Chan, Sylvester Stallone, Naomi Watts, Tyrese Gibson, Hans Zimmer, and Guillermo del Toro. -

This year's award ceremony will take place at the AVALON. The following is the schedule for March 31, 2023:

10:00am-2:00pm - World Youth Short Film Competition

10:01-10:10am – Huading International Club Establishment Ceremony

10:11-10:20am – Establishment Ceremony of International Youth Elite Summit

10:21-10:30am – Short Film App Launch Ceremony

10:31-11:30am – Global Film Capital Forum

11:30am –1230pm – World Masters Dialogue

12:31-1:15pm – Ambassador Roundtable Meeting

1:16-3:30pm – Global Smart Media Conference

3:30-5:00pm – Red Carpet/Reception

5:00-8:00pm – 36th Bi-Annual Huading Awards ceremony

8:30-10:30pm – After Party

Haige Wang, who is known as the "Cultural Ambassador for World Peace," has been a professional social and cultural activist serving films and audiences for the past 20 years, promoting Asian films to the world, stated, "we are very excited to embark on our 36th year of the Huading Awards! It's very exciting to honor the people we have watched for years on the big screen, and the newcomers."

This year, top nominees include Angela Bassett, James Cameron, and Hugh Jackman, among others, and categories such as, Best Worldwide Director, Best Actor in a Global Film, and Best Actress in a Global Film, among others

WFIC is a non-profit neutral organization, aiming to establish an international platform for global film connectivity and a community of shared future for the global film industry.

For more information, please visit http://www.wfics.com or https://www.instagram.com/huadingawardsusa.

About WFIC

Launched in January 2022, the World Film Industry Conference (WFIC) is a non-profit organization headquartered in Macao, China. The WFIC is a world film industry association, jointly advocated by Huading Award Group, the World Film Industry Association, and the Aollywood Filmmakers' Association. This event includes cities with developed cultures and economies all over the world. The conference will invite representatives from Italy, France, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Russia, the United States, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, India, Singapore, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Canada, Argentina, Egypt, Colombia, Tunisia, Sweden, Poland, Estonia, and other countries and held conferences in Los Angeles, New Delhi, Paris, Madrid, Cairo, China, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in China. For more information, visit http://wfics.com/

Media Contact

Ally Bertik, Marketing Maven, 310-994-7381, ally@marketingmaven.com

SOURCE World Film Industry Conference