SCR Celebrates 25 years of Successful Storm Damage Restoration Services and Growth

2023 marks 25 years of the company helping thousands recover from wind/storm, hail, fire, smoke, and flood damage.

SCR Inc, a trusted general contracting company in Terrell, will be celebrating 25 years of serving the needs of property owners in the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex this year. The company has helped many through its team's in-depth knowledge of insurance recovery restoration and an innovative and highly successful damage restoration process. The team at SCR restores roofing, gutters, siding, windows, and fencing while helping property owners file their insurance claims, provides all the necessary paperwork to determine the scope/amount of damages, and assists with collecting the recoverable depreciation. However, their most sought-after service and what sets them apart from others is their track record with the appeal/mediation process. Their storm damage experts have successfully helped thousands of homeowners and business owners get their denied claims overturned and coverage afforded.

SCR was founded in 1998 by Ken Nelson with a grand vision of creating a storm damage restoration process that sets a standard in the industry. Over the years, Ken (founder) and his son Donnie have built a solid team on the foundation of "integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all we do." Today marks another milestone as the company continues to deliver outstanding results for its customers, thanks to its professional and experienced team striving to reflect its values and integrity.

In the last two decades, SCR has accumulated thousands of satisfied customers by facilitating bespoke storm damage restoration processes, including wind/hail damage repairs, fire/smoke damage repairs, and flood damage repairs. The company is grateful to the DFW community for trusting SCR with their properties and its dedicated team.

Based on their impeccable reputation, SCR Inc has earned themselves an endorsement from The Good Contractors List. The Good Contractors list ensures that every endorsed contractor is fully vetted, maintains adequate insurance and license requirements, adheres to a Code of Ethics, and provides outstanding workmanship. The Good Contractors List is so confident in their members that they back every contractor with a $10,000 guarantee.

Looking ahead, SCR Inc. will continue to provide the highest quality of service for insurance recovery claims. They are committed to ensuring that customers receive fair and accurate adjudication of their insurance claims and smooth repairs from start to finish.

SCR Inc. reaffirms its commitment to customer service and excellence as they celebrate this milestone anniversary and continues to be a leader in insurance recovery restoration services.

About SCR Inc.

SCR Inc. is a locally owned and operated general contracting company specializing in insurance recovery restoration, including storm damage restoration, fire/smoke damage repairs, and flood damage repairs.

The team at SCR is knowledgeable about the rights and responsibilities contained in insurance policies. They are skilled in the proper documentation and legal and technical requirements related to insurance claims.

For over 25 years, SCR Inc. has offered top-quality restoration services for residential and commercial property owners throughout the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. The company is fully licensed and insured for its customers' protection and provides a $10,000 guarantee on Quality as a member of The Good Contractors List. SCR Inc.

As Dallas/Fort Worth’s leading disaster remediation expert, SCR Inc. has the experience and expertise to handle any size job, from water extraction to fire damage repair. SCR encourages property owners to reach out even if their insurance claims have been rejected because SCR has an impressive success rate in getting those denials overturned and the claims paid. The company is available 24 hours, 7 days.

To learn more, visit https://scr247.com/

