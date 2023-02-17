FuboTV to Participate in the Deutsche Bank 31st Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on February 28, 2023

FuboTV Inc. FUBO, the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that Co-founder and CEO David Gandler, CFO John Janedis and SVP, Investor Relations Alison Sternberg will participate in the Deutsche Bank Annual Media, Internet and Telecom Conference on February 28, 2023 in Palm Beach, FL.

At the conference, the Fubo team will host one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

About Fubo

With a mission to build the world's leading global live TV streaming platform with the greatest breadth of premium content and interactivity, FuboTV Inc. FUBO aims to transcend the industry's current TV model. The company operates Fubo in the U.S., Canada and Spain and Molotov in France.

In the U.S., Fubo is a sports-first cable TV replacement product that aggregates more than 125 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2022). Leveraging Fubo's proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, subscribers can engage with the content they are watching through interactive product features like FanView, an in-video experience showcasing live game, team and player stats and scores in real time. Fubo was also the first virtual MVPD to enable simultaneous viewing on up to four screens (Multiview on Apple TV) as well the first to stream in 4K HDR.

Ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Live TV Streaming Providers by J.D. Power (2022), Fubo has been called "a force in sports streaming" by Forbes, "the best streaming service for sports aficionados" by Tom's Guide and was heralded by CNET for its "ease of use." Learn more at https://fubo.tv

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230217005244/en/