Coinbaazar Emerges as Preferred P2P Crypto Marketplace After Localbitcoin Shuts Down

New features and good security make Coinbaazar a great alternative to localbitcoins and other centralized exchanges.

February 17, 2023 - There are fresh signs of life in Bitcoin. Just as the crypto world is looking forward to yet another bloom, Coinbaazar, the P2P cryptocurrency trading platform, has not only survived, but is looking forward to new trading users and greater volumes in the near future.

The crypto winter has seen many ventures shut down. The most recent one is the closure of Localbitcoins, a pioneering trading service in operation for over ten years was founded to take Bitcoin everywhere and ignite global financial inclusion, the service had to announce closure despite the best efforts.

Coinbaazar.com has emerged as a trusted crypto platform and an alternative to Localbitcoins and centralized exchanges. The platform is Web 3.0 unified P2P marketplace, where traders and investors can register and advertise their offerings and buy or sell Bitcoin with approx. 400 altcoins, and over 500+ payment options worldwide through the website and apps on iOS and android. This makes Coinbaazar a global P2P exchange.

“We have added new features to Coinbaazar, and now users can earn consistent referral income, or send their merchant invoice for Bitcoin payments. A secure escrow system is in place for complete peace of mind for both buyers and sellers,” said a spokesperson for Coinbaazar.

Coinbaazar recently introduced The Bitcoin Gift Cards, that can be created and emailed to any recipient with any chosen amount in Bitcoin, and the voucher can be redeemed anytime of the year around the world. Other new features include non-custodial altcoin trading, and expansion of payment methods to include gift cards, as well as trading bitcoins for products and services. The merchant invoicing facility is good for users who wish to accept bitcoins for their global services, This features is one of its kind and is currently not available in its contemporaries.

“More and more users are becoming aware of the risks of trading and transacting on centralized exchanges. We see a renewed interest in people to use P2P crypto exchanges, which offer greater transparency and security of funds,” said a representative from Coinbaazar.

Coinbaazar lets registered users upload photos of their products or services, and create offers just like an e-commerce platform. Here users can also earn Bitcoins, rather than merely doing investments. Its indigenous node wallets are more secure compared to third party APIs, and smoother and less costly too.

Coinbaazar is currently the best alternative to Localbitcoins and other crypto trading platforms by allowing flexible, user-friendly and secure trading and investing services.

One the security front, Coinbaazar deploys end-to-end encryption of all transaction data. The technology back-end includes protection against DDoS, authentication with 2FA or Google Authenticator, mobile verification, etc. The world-class funds security is further cemented by use of hot and cold wallet structures. Users also get advanced access control to restrict or block devices and addresses from any account access.

