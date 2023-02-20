Houston City Council to Hear Public Comments on Felicity Oaks TDCHA 9% project in Upper Kirby Tuesday Feb 21st
Residents of Afton Oaks, Lynn Park, Weslayan Plaza, Courts of Las Palmas, Oak Estates and West University to speak out against the project.
The community acknowledges the need for affordable housing and multifamily housing but this site is not well suited to either and the developer has gone out of his way to avoid community engagement.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The proposed site for the Felicity Oaks multifamily development at 4041 Richmond Ave is not well-suited for multifamily use. It is located on an extremely busy thoroughfare, Richmond Avenue, where daily traffic in front of the site exceeds 40,000 cars per day. In addition, the existing garage, which the developer plans to salvage, does not meet modern code requirements for setbacks and fire protection.
— Alexander Vitenas
Furthermore, Weslayan Plaza 2, the neighborhood immediately south of this project, has permit-required parking. Given the unit mix, the development will need to provide 1.66 parking spaces per unit. With the proposed number of units being 120, the development would require 199.2 parking spaces, but the existing garage has only 81 spaces, leaving the development severely under-parked, with nearly half the required spaces. Street parking across Richmond cannot be considered given the traffic count. Moreover, the site is not well-suited for the large number of youth that would inhabit the space given the lack of play areas and bike lanes and the dangerously busy intersection. The developer failed to communicate with any members of the community before submitting their proposal to the city. At the City Council meeting held February 14th 2023 the project was tagged to extend the vote for one week to give the developer an opportunity to reach out to community leaders and open a dialog about the project. The developer failed to reach out to a single HOA board from the several neighborhoods that border the project. "I was made aware that the Versa representative had approached two of our residents after he was advised to reach out to the the neighboring communities. Our members requested that they meet at the site to discuss this proposal. Our Hoa had not heard from him or anyone connected to this project, and neither had Weslayan Plaza, Highland Village, Courts of Las Palmas, Weslayan Plaza II, Mid Lane or any other nearby Association." Gary Anderson President Lynn Park Home Owners Association
While the community agrees that the site is underutilized, it would be better developed as a mixed-use office/retail/restaurant space, similar to the recently completed Regions Bank building at Timmons and Richmond.
City Council will be meeting on Tuesday, February 21st, to discuss the project and receive comments. The community urges residents to voice their opposition to the development by contacting the Mayor's office and each City Council member. It is essential that their concerns are heard and considered before recommending the project to TDCHA for the 9% tax credit.
Residents are encouraged to make their voices heard by contacting the Mayor's office and each City Council member to express their opposition to the proposed development. They may also voice their concerns as a public speaker at the council meeting on February 21st at 1:30 pm. To register, residents should email speakers@houstontx.gov and provide their name and address, expressing their intention to speak in opposition to the Felicity Oaks Multifamily Development. To be included on the list, residents must email the speakers email box by 5 pm on Monday, February 20th.
For more information, contact the community spokesperson at alex@landbasedstrategies.com.
Contact Information:
Mayor's Office:
• Sylvester Turner mayor@houstontx.gov
City Council Members:
• Amy Peck districta@houstontx.gov
• Tarsha Jackson districtb@houstontx.gov
• Abbie Kamin districtc@houstontx.gov
• Carolyn Evans-Shabazz districtd@houstontx.gov
• Dave Martin districte@houstontx.gov
• Tiffany D. Thomas districtf@houstontx.gov
• Mary Nan Huffman districtg@houstontx.gov
• Karla Cisneros districth@houstontx.gov
• Robert Gallegos districti@houstontx.gov
• Edward Pollard districtj@houstontx.gov
• Martha Castex-Tatum districtk@houstontx.gov
• Mike Knox atlarge1@houstontx.gov
• David Robinson atlarge2@houstontx.gov
• Michael Kubosh atlarge3@houstontx.gov
• Lettitia Plummer atlarge4@houstontx.gov
• Sallie Alcorn atlarge5@houstontx.gov
Alexander Paul Vitenas
Land Based Strategies
+1 713-823-1148
alex@landbasedstrategies.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram