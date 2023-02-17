USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) Arrives in Stockholm

While in Stockholm, Arleigh Burke Sailors will have the opportunity to explore the local area, visit cultural heritage sites, and deepen interpersonal relationships with the Swedish people.

Arleigh Burke is on its third patrol in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations as a member of the Forward Deployed Naval Forces-Europe (FDNF-E) force. The ship joined the FDNF-E force in April 2021, replacing fellow Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75).

Arleigh Burke began this patrol on Feb. 2, 2023, departing from its homeport of Naval Station Rota, Spain, and has operated in the Baltic Sea since Feb. 7, 2023.

“The impact of the crew’s hard work during our in port period has been immediate,” said Cmdr. Peter Flynn, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke, upon the ship’s departure. “We completed a rigorous training cycle and ship repairs before Patrol 3, and the crew is excelling.”

Arleigh Burke’s arrival to Stockholm follows a recent bilateral ice diving exercise between U.S. Navy divers assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 68 and Swedish Armed Forces divers in Boden, Sweden. Stockholm also hosted the opening of exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) in June 2022, playing a pivotal role in the premier maritime-focused annual exercise in the region.

Port visits and training opportunities like these demonstrate the close and enduring bond between the United States and Sweden. Both countries are committed to working with like-minded nations in the Baltic Sea to ensure regional security and stability.

“We look forward to expanding those efforts into integration with our NATO allies and European partners. We are excited to pull into Stockholm, Sweden, where the Swedish are generously hosting our ship and crew,” said Flynn. “This is just the beginning of patrol 3, and we are excited to show everyone why we are America’s Lead Destroyer.”

FDNF-E destroyers routinely operate throughout the waters of Europe and Africa, from the Cape of Good Hope to the Arctic Circle, demonstrating their mastery of the maritime domain. Arleigh Burke is one of four U.S. Navy destroyers based at Naval Station Rota, Spain, and assigned to Commander, Task Force 65 in support of NATO’s Integrated Air Missile Defense architecture.

For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with our allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.