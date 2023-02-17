NSWCPD Employee Receives Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award

According to the Department of the Navy, The Navy Meritorious Civilian Service award is the third highest medal a civilian can receive and it is given to those who provide “high value contributions having far reaching, command-wide impact at the Directorate, Program Executive Office (PEO), or Echelon 3 Command Level”. This award needs to be approved by a one-star Commander PEO, Directorate, Echelon 3 Command or higher.

“Ms. Checchio has driven the DDG 51 electrical design through multiple upgrades during her career, with her capstone accomplishment being the new Flight III electric plant on DDG 125. Given the vast number of Destroyers delivered to the fleet, each of which with a 40-year service life, there are literally thousands of sailors that will benefit from Ms. Checchio’s efforts to ensure the DDG 51 Electric Plant is safe and reliable,” Naval Sea Systems Flight (FLT) III Upgrade Manager PMS 400D Michael Dugan said in reflecting of Checchio’s achievements for the Navy.

“In recognition of her outstanding career accomplishments, it was my pleasure to present her with the Meritorious Civilian Service Award, signed by Rear Admiral Tom Anderson,” he added.

In 1983, Checchio’s career began at the Naval Ship Systems Engineering Station (NAVSESS), currently known at NSWCPD, as a co-op in the Special Frequency section. After graduating from Drexel University with a Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, she returned to NSWCPD to work in the area of electrical power generation and distribution. In 1987, she became an in-service engineer on the Land Based Engineering Site (LBES). She oversaw the electrical construction, integration, and testing of the DDG-51 Class generators, auxiliaries, and software at the LBES.

During the late 1980s, the Navy launched a new and improved Machinery Control System (MCS) that would be used over a digital network known as the Data Multiplex System (DMS) to control the electric plant, main propulsion and damage control. The LBES team provided training designed around the DMS and MCS, as well as electric plant familiarization, to ensure the Sailors were knowledgeable before they went to the fleet.

Later, through her experience with a variety of live fire and survivability projects, she gained an understanding of various weapons effects on the DDG-51 Class ships. This led to Checchio and the team to create new electric plant survivability briefs with a focus on optimum plant configurations for battle conditions and electric plant casualty restoration post damage scenarios.

On Aug. 9, 2022, Checchio won the AEGIS Excellence award for her performance in the FLT III program. As the Lead Electrical Engineer for the DDG 51, Checchio began working on the FLT III ship’s design concept in 2011 until the ship’s approval in 2015. Checchio was also responsible for vendor oversight and integration of the FLT III Hull Mechanical and Electrical (HM&E) systems. She held an integral role to implement critical training for the first FLT III Arleigh Burke Class Guided Missile Destroyer, USS Jack H Lucas (DDG 125).

Checchio is set to retire from the Navy on Feb. 28, 2023. Her efforts have positively impacted Sailors. Although this is a bittersweet moment for her, she looks forward to more time with her family and to travel for fun.

“It is an honor to receive such a prestigious award and I am so very humbled. In light of my upcoming retirement, I am deeply grateful to be recognized by the Program Executive Officer, Ships, for my dedication to the Navy and to the Arleigh Burke Class Destroyers,” Checchio said. “I am so proud to have spent the majority of my years of service working on the DDG 51 Class Shipbuilding Program. More so, it’s been a privilege to work with a remarkable, talented and committed team at NSWCPD, SEA 05, SupShips and PMS 400D. Together we accomplished so much in such a short time.”

“While working with Toni as her supervisor for 24 years she has demonstrated dedication, innovation, and has expertly performed her duties that positively impacted the Land Based Engineering Site, DDG 51 Class Ships, and the U.S. Navy,” Surface Integrated Power System & Advanced Power Systems Branch Head Pete Tahopoulos said in discussing of Checchio’s impact to the Navy.

“She implemented extraordinary processes that increased the efficiency of our team through her outstanding leadership. She selflessly provided her immense knowledge of electrical engineering to junior employees to ensure the NSWCPD vision is met: To shape the Navy’s future by continuously expanding the Warfighter’s advantage,” he continued.

NSWCPD employs approximately 2,800 civilian engineers, scientists, technicians, and support personnel. The NSWCPD team does the research and development, test and evaluation, acquisition support, and in-service and logistics engineering for the non-nuclear machinery, ship machinery systems, and related equipment and material for Navy surface ships and submarines. NSWCPD is also the lead organization providing cybersecurity for all ship systems.