Dnd Racing A Family Downhill Mountain Bike Racing / Freeride Team And Merch Store
We are a small family mtb downhill race team with a engaged following around our daily content creation and associated store.NANAIMO, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dnd Racing
Benjamin Doan
8678763470
doanben29@gmail.com
1. A New Family Downhill Racing Team From Vancouver Island
2. A New Brand Being Built From The Team And Years Of Experience
3. Our Store Is Open To The Public (Online)
Nanaimo BC Canada
1. From Vancouver Island British Columbia comes a new family downhill mountain bike / freeride team. Built on a foundation of mentorship and discipline.
Dnd Racing, a combination of the first letter of Ben Doan's last name and his stepsons last name D***** they have been working diligently training and building up there brand in various areas starting from scratch!
2 Ben started looking into marketing and sponsorship and how to navigate the very expensive world of downhill mountain bike racing. Through their content creation on their various social media pages they had started growing a following, and from that following they started leveraging their social media accounts to get the brand out there!
3 Once they had established the brand name a bit they started the process of constructing their store. Using the social media following for direction as well as Ben's experience in the market to gauge products they started with a few key items focusing on the team mudguard. Soon after Ben wanted to pursue a really nice custom glove... this was no small feat since most manufacturers want a large run to produce custom products. They found a company that had quality manufacturing from the states and the race is on!
Their goal is to build a brand that is recognized in the mountain bike scene as both trusted and dependable. Sourcing products that can attest to the harsh environments where they ride.
"For riders, by riders." offering products that stand the test of Vancouver Island and the North Shore.
They are a small family downhill racing / freeriding team from Vancouver Island. Starting from just a father and son team, they have built up an Instagram following, tik tok following and a Facebook following. From the content they produce and deliver on a daily basis they are leveraging that following and directing that leverage to their brand image first and foremost and then to the online store.
Their mudguards are high quality and significantly less expensive than the competitors. Their glove line is a full custom glove in partnership with Cognitive MTB combined with our stunning logo makes for a very visually attractive glove!
They are very excited for what's to come at Dnd Racing! And look forward to serving the mountain bike community!
Their store website is www.dndracing1.com
prices are as such: Dnd Racing Glove @ 44.99
Mudguards with logo @12.00 (17.00 reg price)
Lanyards @ 5.00 (7.00 reg price)
more coming asap!
Ben Doan
Dnd Racing
+1 867-876-3470
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok