Applications Open for 2nd Annual Maine Farm and Sea to School Institute

Applications are now open for the 2nd Annual Maine Farm and Sea to School Institute.
The Maine Farm and Sea to School Institute is a year-long professional opportunity for Maine schools/districts to develop a Farm and Sea to School (FSTS) program. Schools receive a year of technical support from Maine’s experts and participate in a 3-day Academy Program July 24th-26th, 2023 at The Ecology School. Read about last year’s event!
