New York Ketamine Infusions Opens Third Location In Westchester County to Serve Community's Mental Health Needs
New York Ketamine Infusions, the leading provider of IV ketamine therapy expands into White Plains.
Roughly 70 percent of our patients with treatment-resistant depression saw a significant, if not dramatic improvement in symptoms.”WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the increasing need for effective mental health treatment in Westchester County NY Ketamine Infusions (“NYKI”), the leading provider of intravenous ketamine therapy for major depression, PTSD, bipolar disorder, anxiety and other debilitating mood disorders, announces the expansion of its treatment services into White Plains.
— Dr. Glen Brooks
With a successful track record of treating more than 5,000 patients in its two current locations, NYKI has more clinical experience than any other ketamine center in the world. NYKI offers personalized and private care to those suffering from mood disorders. Intravenous ketamine, a highly effective treatment alternative, can provide rapid relief in even the most complex cases of depression, PTSD, and other mood disorders. In 2012, Dr. Glen Brooks founded NY Ketamine Infusions in New York City as one of the world’s first therapy centers dedicated exclusively to providing this breakthrough therapy and opened their second location in Melville, NY in 2020. Dr. Brooks, a Board Certified Anesthesiologist, completed his training at Harvard’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital and taught at Yale University School of Medicine.
In multiple studies performed over the past 20 years by researchers at Yale University, Mt. Sinai, the National Institute of Mental Health and other major institutions, IV ketamine has proven to be a highly effective treatment providing rapid relief in even the most difficult cases. According to Dr. Brooks, “Roughly 70 percent of our patients with treatment-resistant depression saw a significant, if not dramatic improvement in symptoms.” As a result, Cleveland Clinic designated ketamine One of The Top 10 Medical Innovations for 2017.
Unlike other antidepressant medications which can take 6 to 8 weeks to take effect if they work at all, intravenous ketamine can work much more quickly, and without difficult side effects. NYKI has been helping patients who have not responded to either traditional psychiatric medications or psychotherapy—often with tremendous, life-changing results.
The White Plains clinic will be led by Robert Glatter, MD who has trained extensively with Dr. Brooks at the New York City location. With over 20 years of experience administering ketamine as an Emergency Medicine physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, Dr. Glatter brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise. Not only is Dr. Glatter an expert in his field, but he is also a sought-after commentator on important breakthroughs in depression treatment and healthcare. He serves on the Editorial Board of Medscape Emergency Medicine and is a longstanding contributor to Forbes Healthcare and Innovation. He is frequently called upon by major media organizations, including CBS News, ABC News, NBC News, The Today Show, and WebMD, to provide medical commentary on a variety of topics.
The newly opened office is located at 222 Westchester Ave STE 306, in West Harrison, NY 10604. For more information, interested patients and families can visit the practice’s website at www.nyketamine.com or call 914-369-1569 for a free consultation.
Matthew Anderson
New York Ketamine Infusions
m.anderson@nyketamine.com
Dr. Glen Brooks, MD - Founder & Medical Director