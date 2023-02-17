Barbara Pierce Tells About the Dangers of Rash Decisions
Former educator turned writer spins an original folktale about a young man escaping his responsibilitiesCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children and young adults author Barbara A. Pierce has done it again. With “The Emperor’s Regret,” an imaginative tale dealing with the consequences of our actions, she has once again delivered an inspiring story that will have the young ones captivated and the adults enchanted.
“The Emperor’s Regret” is the story of a young East Asian emperor, Paheni, who is unhappy with his life and responsibilities as Emperor. Besotted with such a desire to leave behind a life of responsibility, Paheni decides to enlist the aid of the wise elder and magician Haknobee. Paheni cajoles the old man to help him with his quest to live a more carefree life, and Haknobee agrees. Little did the emperor know that this was going to be his undoing; what follows is a story of Paheni’s life and misadventures now that he no longer had the cushion of royalty sustaining him.
Barbara Pierce is no stranger to teaching the young. She was, after all, an educator for the better part of four decades and has probably gained some very good experience and practice in the art of imparting moral lessons in wildly entertaining ways.
She has since retired from teaching in the early 2000s, but she has continued her ministry of teaching the young through the stories that she writes. She has since written fiction, which includes Just South of the Rainbow, Holiday Recollections, and of course, “The Emperor’s Regret.” She has also written nonfiction entitled Remembering our Black Trailblazers and their Legacies, an anthology.
With “The Emperor’s Regret,” Pierce is teaching children, both young, old, and the young at heart, to consider the possible consequences of their actions before making hasty decisions. Paheni’s life took a sharp turn into trouble because he did not consider all the ramifications of his decision to escape the throne. Pierce believes that everybody should learn from his mistakes and their ramifications.
“The Emperor’s Regret” is available on Amazon or at a bookstore nearby. Buy a copy today!
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020.
Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
The Reading Glass Books
support@readingglassbooks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube