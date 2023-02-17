Submit Release
REMINDER: State Water Infrastructure Authority to meet Feb. 21 in Raleigh and by Teleconference

The State Water Infrastructure Authority will meet Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 9:00 a.m. at the Steve Troxler Agricultural Sciences Center in Raleigh. The public may listen to the meeting online or by phone.

           WHO:      State Water Infrastructure Authority

          WHAT:      Meeting

          WHEN:      Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at 9:00 a.m.

WHERE:    Via WebEx and at Steve Troxler Agricultural Sciences Center, 4400 Reedy Creek Rd., Raleigh 27607

MEETING AGENDA

To comment during the public comment portion of the meeting: email Jennifer.Haynie@ncdenr.gov

 by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20.

To listen to the meeting via WebEx:

Online: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/onstage/g.php?MTID=ea878ec955876073280c89200e385eee4

          Event Password: NCDWI

          By Phone: 415-655-0003

          Access Code: 2435 315 3429

The authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Other responsibilities include developing a state water infrastructure master plan, recommending ways to maximize the use of available loan and grant funding resources, and examining best and emerging practices.

To learn more about the State Water Infrastructure Authority: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-infrastructure/state-water-infrastructure-authority

