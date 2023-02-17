The Damaging Effects of Sitting Upright on Your Spine, Posture and Health
Dr. Lefkowitz Discusses Why Sitting Upright Is Not Always Good for Your SpineNEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jan Lefkowitz, the founder of Body In Balance Chiropractic, along with Dr. Anna Di, discussed the damaging effects of sitting upright for an extended period in a published Forbes Vetted article about Zero Gravity chairs last May 9, 2022.
Conventional wisdom would tell you that the best sitting position is sitting upright with your back pressed flat against the body of the chair and your feet planted on the ground. Unfortunately, maintaining this sitting position for a long time puts an added strain on your spine and does more damage than good.
Dr. Lefkowitz, a renowned chiropractor in NYC, added that it not only adds stress to your back but also makes it harder for your heart to circulate blood all over your body when sitting upright for an extended period without moving.
"The heart has to work extra hard to circulate blood to your body when you are sitting upright for long periods without movement," shared the NYC chiropractor and posture-correction specialist.
This problem drove many furniture companies to develop an ergonomic chair design to support the spine while sitting for a long time, which is the Zero Gravity chair.
The Zero Gravity chair is designed to distribute your body weight evenly across the chair and keep your spine in a neutral position, making you feel weightless despite staying seated for an extended time. This allows for more relaxed sitting with minimal strain on your back and neck muscles.
The Zero Gravity design was inspired by NASA astronauts, who experienced zero gravity during their space missions. This design has been refined to accommodate the needs of individuals who usually spend most of their time sitting, such as office and remote workers.
Sitting in a slightly reclined and weightless position relieves back pain, promotes better circulation, breathing, and posture, and achieves more profound relaxation. Dr. Lefkowitz explained why by saying, "It has to do with the unique positioning in which both your legs and your head are slightly above your chest. Not only does this decompress your spinal column, but it also relieves stress on your cardiovascular system as the blood from your legs does not need to flow against the force of gravity."
Despite the stellar commendations this ergonomic chair design receives from chiropractors and other medical professionals, Dr. Lefkowitz says this is not an alternative solution to back pain. "Movement helps bring the blood back to the heart. Exercise is really what our body needs the most, so make sure you are always making time for that," the doctor mentioned.
The Zero Gravity chair is meant to make your seated time more comfortable and alleviate back strain from staying in a single position for a long time, not replacing the need for physical activity. To reap the best benefits from this chair, pair it with regular exercise and stretching.
Living a sedentary lifestyle is not suitable for your body, and the Zero Gravity chair is not a magical solution. That said, it's still an important tool to boost spine health by promoting better circulation and posture while seated.
Investing in a quality Zero Gravity chair might be worth considering if you want to ensure you're sitting correctly for extended periods.
About Dr. Jan Lefkowitz: Dr. Jan Lefkowitz is an NYC-based chiropractor with a stellar academic and professional background. In 1997 he received his degree from the University of Pennsylvania and graduated with honors with a focus on Biology. In 2001, he completed his Doctor of Chiropractic degree at the New York Chiropractic College and graduated with honors. He started his solo practice the same year and has helped thousands of patients improve their physical health and well-being.
In 2010, he founded Body In Balance Chiropractic in NYC. For over twenty years, he has been bringing his expertise in spinal adjustments, rehabilitation and posture correction to the city, helping people of all ages live pain-free lives. More recently he has added a new location in Westchester, NY.
