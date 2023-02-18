New Website BETTERMIND.CO is helping people become better versions of themselves through meditation and affirmations
UNITED STATES, February 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The site provides the content free of cost with the hope to build a better world.
With so much economical and geopolitical volatility in the world, many people are developing a gloomy outlook on life. To help people break out of this negative cycle, a new website, BETTERMIND.CO, is trying to help. The site provides daily affirmations and 1-minute meditation sessions at no cost, which helps empower people to take control of their lives and achieve their full potential.
The team behind the website is passionate about helping people improve their lives and become the best versions of themselves. The site has attracted a diverse audience, including students, career professionals, and those struggling with depression or physical challenges so they can take the first steps to improve their lives.
The website helps people improve in are was such as gratitude, happiness, personal growth, relationship, and self-care with powerful affirmations that are to the point and only take three minutes to read. Up till now, over a hundred thousand people have subscribed to their free positive reinforcement reminders, which are received in their daily emails.
Speaking on occasion, the spokesperson for the site said, "In this modern age, life can be incredibly stressful, and people are struggling to find time to recharge themselves and work towards their ambitions. To make matters worse, most self-improvement gurus charge a hefty sum to help. That’s why we created a site with no ulterior motive other than just helping people work towards a better life.”
The site also features a daily motivation short story that helps people become motivated to achieve their daily tasks.
The spokesperson added, “The short stories are easy to remember and help people overcome adversity and constraints that hold them back. They also have a message behind them and present an opportunity for parents to spend time with their children and teach them the values through them. This helps improve their mental and emotional well-being. With our content, we want to help a diverse group of people, including entrepreneurs, marketers, and sales professionals, to start attracting positive things in their life”.
The meditation sessions are in video format for one minute each and help people having trouble sleeping, feeling anxious, and concentrating overcome their problems. The therapeutic practice helps people to empty their minds and get clarity in their lives.
Besides the meditation and affirmation content, the website also features a blog that offers tips on different areas of self-improvement.
People interested in accessing the free affirmation and meditation content can visit their website today: https://bettermindco.com/
George
Better Mind Co.
Support@bettermindco.com