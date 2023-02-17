Auditor DiZoglio’s Bureau of Special Investigations Unit Identifies Over $2.7 Million in Public Benefit Fraud  

Boston — In a quarterly progress report issued today, State Auditor Diana DiZoglio said examiners within the office’s Bureau of Special Investigations (BSI) found evidence totaling $2,710,499.81 in fraudulently obtained public assistance benefits and services.

“During Quarter 2 of fiscal year 2023, our office investigated a total of 1,135 cases and of those cases, 255 were completed with public assistance fraud identified,” said Auditor DiZoglio. “The work of fraud examiners ensures taxpayer dollars are not being abused so that services are made accessible to those who truly need them. These programs are essential in protecting families and our economy’s workforce.”

Under state law, BSI’s investigative authority extends to any assistance program administered by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA), the Department of Children and Families (DCF), and the Division of Medical Assistance, which administers MassHealth (the state’s Medicaid program). Although the Department of Early Education and Care (EEC) is not included in the BSI statute, BSI also works with EEC through a Memorandum of Understanding.

“I commend the work of our office’s Bureau of Special Investigations for rooting out waste, fraud and abuse alongside of their dedication to ensuring a more responsible, accountable, and transparent government for all families regardless of bank balance, background, or zip code,” said Auditor DiZoglio.

As a result of BSI’s investigations, public assistance fraud cases are referred to agencies for administrative action, fraudulent overpayments are recovered through civil agreements, individuals are disqualified from programs for specified periods of time, and cases are prosecuted in state and federal courts.

