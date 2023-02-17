Patriot Shopper Launches Their Browser Extension, Empowering E-Commerce Consumers to Support American Goods

Charleston, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2023) - Charleston-based company Patriot Shopper has created a browser extension that will highlight and prioritize American Made products on e-commerce sites, placing them on the top row of every search result. This meets the demand of this growing segment of Americans that are looking to buy "Made in USA" products.

According to Patriot Shopper, the disruption of global supply chains in the aftermath of COVID-19 further spurred on this trend. However, it is becoming increasingly hard to find American Made products on e-commerce platforms, especially with many products' origins either unclear or obscured.

The browser extension gives consumers greater power in controlling their buying habits and patronizing locally manufactured goods. It also features a button that eliminates products manufactured in certain other countries from the search results when toggled. The Patriot Shopper extension automatically activates when shopping online, and the extension works on both desktop and mobile for Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Safari.

To help Americans find the products they want, Patriot Shopper has created a custom database of over 2 million products, brands, and manufacturers that have been meticulously categorized. This database, along with proprietary algorithms and an advanced API, allows the extension to analyze search results in real-time, highlighting American Made goods to make them easier to find for buyers.

Patriot Shopper founder and military veteran Joe Jordan believes that Americans are now increasingly serious about 'Buying American', as they are now seeing the benefits of supporting domestic manufacturers and American workers, while helping strengthen the US' economy.

Moving forward, Patriot Shopper plans to bring its browser extension to more major e-commerce platforms in the US. It is also looking to expand to four other markets - the UK, Japan, India, and Germany. In these countries, the extension will highlight domestically made goods.

"The reason why we created Patriot Shopper is to restore a massive imbalance in the free market, by giving consumers an easy way to buy the products they want," Joe says. "We are giving them the power to be informed and to choose who their business goes to."

About Patriot Shopper

Based in Charleston, Patriot Shopper brings 'Buy America' mainstream by highlighting domestically made products on e-commerce platforms. It was founded by Joe Jordan, a military veteran who has also worked in the finance and advertising industries. The Patriot Shopper team is composed of proud Americans with extensive experience in technology, business, and marketing.

