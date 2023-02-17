"The A.I. Author" and The Iconic Agent Founders Partner to Host All Day A.I. Content Workshop Geared Towards Real Estate Agents

Riverview, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverview, Florida -

Damon Greene, The Iconic Agent, Sees The Potential For Game Changing Generative Ai Tools To Transform The Way Agents Market Themselves

The Iconic Agent, today announced that Iconic Real Estate Coaches, Nathaniel Crawford and Damon Greene will join forces with A.I. Expert Consultant, Darby Rollins, for "The A.I. Follow-up Commission Workshop" on February 20, 2023 from 10am-5pm EST both live in Tampa, Florida and online. The workshop aims to help real estate agents gain an expert level of understanding when it comes to ChatGPT and Jasper. The experts will demonstrate how realtors can use these tools to quickly and effectively write content, video scripts, and email follow ups to their sphere and pipeline and close more deals.

So much has been made in the media lately of AI - specifically the user friendly platforms: ChatGPT and Jasper. ChatGPT is a language model, while Jasper is a conversational AI platform.

The potential for marketing for small businesses and entrepreneurs is intriguing. AI can offer companies the ability to easily create advertisements and copy tailored to their brand which can raise awareness and generate leads.

The Iconic Agent's six hour workshop is designed to help real estate agents accelerate their real estate careers through these new tools. Real Estate professionals will learn to effectively communicate with clients, prospects, and potential customers by creating content that will help with follow up and thereby provide value to leads and help realtors close more deals.

Darby Rollins, an AI expert, believes that ChatGPT and Jasper are game-changers for the real estate industry. He brushes off skepticism believing that with the right knowledge and strategy, generative AI can be used as a catalyst for creativity - not a replacement for it.

"AI is helping businesses unlock their full potential and AI can help real estate agents produce better, more creative content in less time - it's the perfect tool for anyone looking to maximize their efficiency while minimizing cost," said Darby Rollins. "I'm excited to be partnering with Nathaniel Crawford and Damon Greene as we're committed to helping agents understand that it's important for us as humans to start working with generative AI by using our own thinking, and utilizing these tools to extend our abilities to be inspired, write, create and communicate."

Nathaniel Crawford, a seasoned real estate professional, emphasizes the importance of effective follow-up in the industry.

"I'm looking forward to working with Darby and Damon to help real estate agents gain an expert level understanding of how to use these powerful tools. We've been using them to provide massive value to our existing pipelines and have closed more deals as a result," said Crawford. "Studies show that the majority of sales come from follow-up. With ChatGPT and Jasper, agents can automate their follow-up process."

Iconic agent Greene, also noted, "I'm putting together and hosting this workshop to help real estate clients learn how to use Artificial Intelligence tools to come up with viable and valuable content in order to stay top of mind and assist them in closing more deals. AI can help agents create compelling video scripts and email follow-up sequences that capture their audience's attention and drive engagement. This can be a game-changer for agents who want to stand out in a crowded market."

Participation in the workshop is limited to 16 attendees - 8 live and 8 virtual attendees with the intention that a small group setting will allow for more hands-on experience with ChatGPT and Jasper. By the end of the day, attendees will have a deep understanding of these powerful tools and how to use them to supercharge their real estate businesses.

Other topics will include a blueprint to targeted branding and getting seen more often by those that matter, hacks, workflows, and recipes to make writing content easier and faster, repurposing content, as well as how to create an AI spokesperson for your business without you ever having to be on camera. Lunch is included for live event attendees.

For more information For more information about the workshop and to register, please visit https://www.theiconicagent.com/liveworkshop or call (813) 822-9930.

About The Iconic Agent

The Iconic Agent was founded by Damon Greene in 2017. The goal of Greene the founder was to educate real estate agents on digital marketing and new ways to attract clients. Since then clients have seen massive success and learned what is possible for their careers. Greene's helped hundreds of clients earn well over $100 million in additional sales. His passion is helping real estate agents win and see their full potential. The Iconic Agent Masterminds was originally slated to begin in 2020 but the global crisis prevented that. The first event took place in February 2022 and was a success. The next event is in September. The Iconic events are designed for Greene and his clients to meet in an open and comfortable environment to learn and share successes ultimately growing his client's businesses.

About Darby Rollins | The AI Author

Darby Rollins is the founder of The AI Author, host of The Scale With AI Summit, and the world's first Jasper.ai user. As a leading AI integration consultant and creator of AutoScripting.ai, Darby's AI training and education have helped thousands get better and scale content with Generative AI-powered workflows. A recognized authority on implementing Jasper, Darby also hosts live workshops and builds custom recipes that streamline workflow. Darby has been featured in AdWorld, The Verge, Jasper.ai, and delivers industry updates, insights, and trends inside his weekly GenAI Insider Newsletter. Outside of AI, Darby is also the co-founder and creator behind SideHustle: The Party Game for Entrepreneurs. Learn more about Darby and creating content with AI at https://www.theaiauthor.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=phfLGpK4TBI

###

For more information about The Iconic Agent, contact the company here:

The Iconic Agent

Damon Greene

404.445.4439

press@theiconicagent.com

10810 Boyette Road

#2565

Riverview Florida 33578



Damon Greene