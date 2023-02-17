Submit Release
News Search

There were 658 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,449 in the last 365 days.

Royal Gold Presenting at the BMO 32nd Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference

Royal Gold, Inc. RGLD (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold" or the "Company," "we" or "our") announced today that management will present at the BMO 32nd Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference in Hollywood, Florida. Bill Heissenbuttel, President and Chief Executive Officer, will address conference participants on Tuesday, February 28, at 9:00 a.m. EST (7:00 a.m. MST) in a presentation lasting 30 minutes. The presentation will be webcast live and will be available for on-demand viewing for three months on the Investors/Events and Presentations page on our website.

Webcast Link:
https://app.webinar.net/7NOwmZwoBM9

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned interests on 182 properties on five continents, including interests on 40 producing mines and 19 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD." The Company's website is located at www.royalgold.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230217005337/en/

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Royal Gold Presenting at the BMO 32nd Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.