Submit Release
News Search

There were 657 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,443 in the last 365 days.

Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Global Market to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2030: Digital Transformation to Enhance the Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Application Delivery Controllers (ADC): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global market for Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Hardware-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.1% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Virtual segment is readjusted to a revised 9.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $767.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.5% CAGR

The Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$767.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 7.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 26 Featured) -

  • A10 Networks, Inc.
  • Array Networks, Inc.
  • Barracuda Networks, Inc.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • Citrix Systems, Inc.
  • f5 Networks, Inc.
  • Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP
  • Juniper Networks Inc.
  • Pulse Secure LLC
  • Radware Ltd.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Product Overview
  • Application Delivery Controllers (ADC): A Prelude
  • China to Dominate Market for Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) in Asia Pacific
  • Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market to Witness Rapid Changes
  • Digital Transformation to Enhance the Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market
  • Recent Innovations of Application Delivery Controllers (ADC)
  • Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Vendor Landscape
  • Application Delivery Controllers (ADC): A Key Part for Communications Service Provider (CSP)

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jxin3t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/application-delivery-controllers-adc-global-market-to-reach-4-9-billion-by-2030-digital-transformation-to-enhance-the-market-301749833.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

You just read:

Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Global Market to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2030: Digital Transformation to Enhance the Market

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.