MARO Releases "Ayo" (Addicted To Music), February 17th, 2023

"Ayo" is the latest single release from Warsaw, Poland-based electronic dance music DJ, producer and mix/mastering engineer, MARO (aka "Maro Music"). The track is available for streaming now.

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dramatic. Suspenseful. Energetic. The music of MARO Music has long been characterized by its masterful production, composition and heft, and his latest release fits that bill. The newest single to be released by MARO is titled "Ayo" (Addicted To Music), and it's out now.

A high-energy track with forward thrusting propulsion, "Ayo" exhibits unique sounds used in creative and surprising ways. A 4/4 dance music beat gives the track its spine and its groove, satisfying lovers of all sub-genres of electronic dance music, most notably techno. With a vaguely menacing atmosphere and sonic hints at a far-off, dystopian future, "Ayo" manages to sound both 'retro' and new at the same time. What's unmistakable is that "Ayo" builds suspense, one mysterious bar after another. Truth be told, "Ayo" sounds as if the track were plucked from the soundtrack of the latest internationally popular, multi-player, interactive video game or blockbuster action film.

Always with the dancefloor in mind, MARO built a masterful track that's well suited for communal consumption. The release is evocative of an 'underground' warehouse rave with its waves of kinetic energy pulsing ever onward; the tune's raw, sharp energy can at times feel like the controlled aggression of summoning dark-angel warriors to do battle in the night against evil forces that lay unseen. In this sense, MARO's "Ayo" is both emotionally as well as physically stimulating.

Maro Music (also, "MARO") is a Polish DJ, producer, composer, sound engineer, and the subject of important international music publications. He hosts a weekly radio show, "Addicted To Music," named after his professional recording studio, on DASH Radio (U.S.) and on other radio stations, including Radio Eibiza (Ibiza, Spain). MARO has produced multiple original music recordings for the worldwide smash interactive video game, "Cyberpunk 2077" (Projekt Red). MARO often collaborates with Polish electronic dance music DJ/producer, Skytech; their 2019 remix of Sanah's "Invisible Dress" exceeded 22 million digital streams within months of its release and the song went on to achieve double-platinum status in Poland. In 2020, the MARO Music and Skytech remix of Sanah's "Invisible Dress" was named a "Top 100" song for the continent of Europe by music industry professionals and journalists.

MARO also frequently collaborates with the most respected legends in rap and hip-hop, including members of the WU TANG CLAN, RAEKWON and GHOSTFACE KILLAH, both making significant contributions to MARO's latest full-length 'audio musical' studio album, Rejects (Addicted To Music). MARO (real name, Marek Walaszek) is also the inventor, founder, and company chief of Bettermaker®, the award-winning manufacturer of professional mix/mastering technology and hardware used by numerous GRAMMY®-winning mix/mastering engineers around the world.Get MARO's "Ayo," here: https://e-muzyka.ffm.to/maromusicayo

