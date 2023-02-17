SALLY AVERY BERMANZOHN: MYSTERIES OF ONE’S LIFE
Sally Avery Bermanzohn authors a narrative about the secrecy of one’s life in her latest book release, Willow’s Secrets.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A person's life story helps them to recall their true self. What happens, though, if the memories of the past are missed?
Willow's Secrets took place at the author's ancestral roots in Northwest Alabama. It is a first-person narrative about a girl named Willow, born after the Civil War. Sadly, the grandmother is devastated when the mother passes away. Without any other option, she was forced to give Willow away to strangers and raise her as their own daughter. She became intrigued about life one day and sought as much information as she could—including that of her past life.
A book in which the life of a person is explored in search of its hidden meanings—delving until the tale makes sense and responds to all the what, why, when, and how questions. Similar to how Willow's life narrative intrigues readers, readers will be more captivated as they read on.
Author Sally Avery Bermanzohn grew up in New York; she is all about rights and equality, which is why she played a significant part in the movements for women's rights, and women's equality and even became a union organizer. In 1979, Bermanzohn participated in a demonstration when the Ku Klux Klan attacked, killing five people and critically wounding her husband. Years later, Sally earned a Ph.D. at the City University of New York and taught at Brooklyn College.
Delve more into Sally Avery Bermanzohn's Willow's Secrets by purchasing it on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other digital bookstores worldwide!
