Telegram of condolences from the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon

TAJIKISTAN, February 17 - In connection with the tragic consequences of the avalanches in the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Province, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, received a telegram of condolences from the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, which reads:

“With deep sorrow, I received the news of numerous human casualties, injuries and destruction as a result of avalanches in the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Province of the Republic of Tajikistan.

At this difficult moment, on behalf of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, as well as on my own behalf, I ask you to convey the words of empathy and support to all the families and friends of the victims, as well as the wishes of a speedy recovery to the injured.”