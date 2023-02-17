Telegram of condolences from the Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Zhang Ming to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon

TAJIKISTAN, February 17 - In connection with the tragic consequences of the avalanches in the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Province, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, received a telegram of condolences from the Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Zhang Ming, which reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

With a feeling of deep sorrow, I received the news of the avalanches on the territory of the Republic of Tajikistan, which resulted in human casualties and numerous destructions.

I express hope for the speedy overcoming of the consequences of the natural disaster in the affected areas.

Please accept, dear Mr. President, my deepest condolences to the families of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all the injured.”