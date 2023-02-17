UPDATED RELEASE: Governor Pillen Announces Search Committee for Revenue Commissioner

NEBRASKA, February 17 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

John Gage, (531) 510-8529

Governor Pillen Announces Search Committee for Tax Commissioner

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced the creation of a search committee to identify qualified applicants for the position of Tax Commissioner.

Members of the group include:

Jim Greisch, (Omaha, NE)

Cathy Lang, (Omaha, NE)

Jay Rempe, Economist, Rolling Prairie Economics, LLC. (Lincoln, NE)

Evan Fullmer, Senior Manager, RSM US LLP (Omaha, NE)

David Ostdiek, Vice President & CFO, Chief Industries, Inc. (Grand Island, NE)

Karen Peppmuller, Executive Financial Assistant, Lincoln Industries (Lincoln, NE)

Chris Roth, President, Reinke Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Deshler, NE)

Lisa Lehan, Attorney, Koley Jessen P.C., LLO (Omaha, NE)

Mike Bacon, Bacon, Vinton & Venteicher, LCC, (Gothenburg, NE)

Applications for the position may be submitted to the office of Governor Pillen at: https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req. Applications will be forwarded to the search committee for consideration, which is chaired by Jim Greisch of Omaha.

The vacancy of Tax Commissioner was created with the resignation of Tony Fulton in December after he returned to the private sector. Deputy Tax Commissioner Glen White is serving in the interim role until the permanent commissioner is named.