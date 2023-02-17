The American Dream: Turning Potatoes to Riches of Gold
Join William Hill as he relates the story of how a potato farming family became real estate tycoons.YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America has been known as the land of equal opportunity. People from all over the world travel to the United States of America to pursue their aspirations and live the “American Dream” – working hard for a chance at a better life and away from strife. William Hill sure knows a thing or two about reaching for those dreams and the rise and falls that come along with it.
In his book, Where is the Justice? Second Edition, William Hill narrates the struggles of his family for the American Dream, from potato farmers to real estate. This book serves as the memoir of his rise and falls in life, from being drafted and serving for his country in the United States Army and his fight for financial security against powerful people surrounding him. It also details his childhood working in their family farm and time spent playing in the Lamoille River, and his early teenage life managing their farm in his father’s stead.
Written in great detail that allows readers to experience the life of the author and allow them to step into his shoes and live as he did. William Hill certainly had a purposeful life, which is evident in his writing, which inspires readers to grasp that dream and hustle their way through life in pursuit of their aspirations. His book offers a lesson in life that should be imprinted in the minds of generations to come.
Get ready for an exciting read filled with controversy, and a journey through the life of William Hill as he uncovers the lies and conspiracy in his book Where is the Justice? Second Edition.
