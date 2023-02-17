10-Year-Old Carolyn Chen Named Finalist in Prestigious RCM Piano Competition
Mississauga School of Music student beats out thousands of hopefuls from across North America to reach finals of the RCM Music Lights the Way Piano FestivalMISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carolyn Chen, a young and talented pianist from Mississauga, has been named a finalist in The Royal Conservatory of Music (RCM) Music Lights the Way Piano Festival - Youth Division. This competition, which is open to thousands of piano students from the United States and Canada, saw Carolyn stand out among her peers in the Level 9 Piano category.
Mississauga School of Music (MSoM) Founder Jenny Goh has nothing but praise for Carolyn and reveals that, “At just 10 years of age, Carolyn has already made a name for herself in the music world, winning several awards and accolades for her performances at the Peel Music Festival, Kiwanis Toronto Music Festival, and the OMFA Provincial Music Competition. Her dedication and passion for music shines through in each of her performances, whether it's on the competition stage or entertaining seniors at a retirement residence.”
This is the first-ever RCM Music Lights the Way Piano Festival and Carolyn is one of only four finalists in her advanced category. She will perform on the stage of Koerner Hall in Toronto next month in front of a panel of judges.
Carolyn is currently studying piano with MSoM’s Dr. Christopher Miranda. Dr. Miranda has praised Carolyn's performance of Intermezzo, op. 116, no. 2 by Johannes Brahms, stating that, “Her deeply moving and magical performance comes straight from her heart.”
“This is a remarkable achievement for Carolyn and a testament to her talent and dedication. The teachers and students of the Mississauga School of Music are beyond proud of Carolyn and will be rooting for her in the final round,” says, Goh.
For more information, please contact:
Malina Goh
437-778-7703
info@mississaugaschoolofmusic.ca
About Mississauga School of Music
The Mississauga School of Music (MSoM) was founded in 1988 by Jenny Goh to raise the standard of musical education in Mississauga. Jenny set out to form a music school, dedicated to providing the same high-level, performance-based training, that she had received at the prestigious Shanghai Conservatory.
The Mississauga School of Music is a six-time winner of the #1 Music School category by Readers' Choice (Mississauga News). MSoM is also a four-time winner of the Consumer Choice Award and has been serving Mississauga, and the surrounding communities of Oakville, Brampton and Milton for over 35 years. mississaugaschoolofmusic.ca
